Manhattan Associates (MANH) and Konami (KNMCY) Head-To-Head Review

Manhattan Associates (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 18.87% 68.14% 35.50% Konami 12.80% 12.44% 8.85%

Risk and Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manhattan Associates does not pay a dividend. Konami pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $594.60 million 5.93 $116.48 million $1.72 31.16 Konami $2.16 billion 2.66 $275.48 million $2.01 21.14

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 1 2 0 2.67 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Konami has a consensus price target of $64.93, indicating a potential upside of 52.81%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Konami is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Konami on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. It also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; Manhattan Active solutions; and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. Further, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

