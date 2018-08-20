Marcus (MCS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about Marcus (NYSE:MCS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marcus earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5575945745555 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Marcus alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

MCS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Marcus has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.52 million. research analysts predict that Marcus will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $375,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.