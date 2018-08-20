Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

