Masco Corp (MAS) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Masco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 671,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Masco by 15.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Masco by 101.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Masco by 29.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.45 to $35.79 in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

