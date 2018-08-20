Masco (MAS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.2142517666234 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:MAS opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Masco has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

