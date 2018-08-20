Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $58,294.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.04371970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00198101 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00046213 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00040592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.