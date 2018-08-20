Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,522,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 6.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $757,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AON by 69.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,182,000 after buying an additional 512,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 40.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $143.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

