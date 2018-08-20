Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,282 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $105,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 355,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,788,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,893. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $169.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $123.88 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

