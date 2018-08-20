Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,401 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,401 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $176,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 913.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

