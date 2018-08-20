Medicalchain (MTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Medicalchain has a market cap of $4.88 million and $2.26 million worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, Gate.io, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00277291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00152089 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00035026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was October 16th, 2017. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

Medicalchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

