MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,708.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and DragonEX. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00153643 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034669 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

