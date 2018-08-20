Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $165,134.00 and $0.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00866311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001576 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003839 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012150 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,342,675 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

