Micro Focus International (MFGP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Micro Focus International earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9165778937365 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5833 per share. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.