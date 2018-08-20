Mike Brooks Sells 5,000 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Chairman Mike Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 310,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,382,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mike Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Mike Brooks sold 1,300 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $39,793.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Mike Brooks sold 2,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $77,025.00.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 362,612 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 68,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

