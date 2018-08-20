Milestone Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Milestone Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,869,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $769,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 52,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $109.96.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.