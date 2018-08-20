Milestone Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Milestone Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,477,000 after purchasing an additional 980,725 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,228,000. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $126.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

