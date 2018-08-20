Millennial ESports Corp (GAME) Director Sells C$105,000.00 in Stock

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) Director Ronald Ross Spoehel sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Shares of GAME opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Millennial ESports Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30.

Millennial ESports Company Profile

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

