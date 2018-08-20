Millennium Management LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 130,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 154,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the period.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

