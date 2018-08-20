Millennium Management LLC Invests $286,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Stock

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.80 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

