Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 3,292 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $91.31 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

