Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $3.31 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 160,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,266,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

BSCM stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

