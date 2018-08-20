Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.78 Million

Brokerages expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to announce $148.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.00 million to $150.55 million. Mobile Mini reported sales of $136.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $588.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $589.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $618.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $617.58 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 320,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 311,217 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 4,349.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 338,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 330,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $44.50 on Monday. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

