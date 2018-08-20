Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,562,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,584,736.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,797,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,621 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 477,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 378.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 880,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 696,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,091,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $31.02 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

