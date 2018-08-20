Molina Healthcare (MOH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Molina Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.2422587688877 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094 shares of company stock valued at $936,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

