Mondi (MNDI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mondi (LON: MNDI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2018 – Mondi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2018 – Mondi had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,400 ($30.62) to GBX 2,600 ($33.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Mondi had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,300 ($29.34) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/1/2018 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 2,145 ($27.36) on Monday. Mondi Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,684 ($21.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,145 ($27.36).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a €0.21 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

