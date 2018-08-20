Mongodb Inc (MDB) Director Sells $1,536,240.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $1,536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.21. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 409.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 36.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

