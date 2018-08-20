Monkey Project Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00012856 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $14,032.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001144 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 2,245,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,510 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

