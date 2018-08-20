Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,645 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

JLL opened at $153.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $115.71 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

