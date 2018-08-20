Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 3M (MMM)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

MMM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,722. 3M has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in 3M by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 83,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,973,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

