Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.7% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 639,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 206,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $447,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE MS opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

