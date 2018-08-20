National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.91.

TSE:NA opened at C$65.59 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$54.58 and a 52 week high of C$65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

