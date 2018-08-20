National Bank of Canada (NA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.80

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.80 and last traded at C$65.24, with a volume of 362532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.91.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.