National Commerce (NCOM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Commerce earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0819955194554 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

National Commerce stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.03. National Commerce has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 7.97%. analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

