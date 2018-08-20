New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $978,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (BANR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Banner worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 15.3% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 21.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banner Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Banner had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

