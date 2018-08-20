Newell Brands (NWL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News stories about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.93961466052 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

NYSE NWL opened at $21.50 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

