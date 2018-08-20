NewsToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $154,149.00 (NEWOS)

NewsToken (CURRENCY:NEWOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, NewsToken has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One NewsToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex and BCEX. NewsToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $154,149.00 worth of NewsToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002600 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NewsToken Token Profile

NewsToken (CRYPTO:NEWOS) is a token. NewsToken’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. NewsToken’s official Twitter account is @news_newtoken. NewsToken’s official website is ne.ws/html.

NewsToken Token Trading

NewsToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewsToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewsToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewsToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

