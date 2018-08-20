Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) vs. Digirad (DRAD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nexeon Medsystems (NASDAQ: DRAD) and Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexeon Medsystems and Digirad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Digirad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digirad has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Digirad’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digirad is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Digirad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Digirad -24.22% -6.21% -3.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and Digirad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 4.78 -$2.17 million ($3.64) -2.20 Digirad $118.34 million 0.31 -$35.73 million N/A N/A

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digirad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Digirad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Nexeon Medsystems does not pay a dividend.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

