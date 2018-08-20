Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Nielsen has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nielsen has a payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nielsen to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

NLSN stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

