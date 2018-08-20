Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.07.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

