Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,980. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

