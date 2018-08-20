Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 34,131 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 647,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

