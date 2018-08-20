Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.41 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

