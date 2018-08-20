Nord/LB Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

