Nortech Systems (NSYS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.6375111271536 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

