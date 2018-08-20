North Fourth Asset Management LP Invests $2.47 Million in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 50.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $106.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

