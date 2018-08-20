North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 293,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. Jeld-Wen comprises about 2.1% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JELD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,174.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 15.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 923,520 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 942,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.20 on Monday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

