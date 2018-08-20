NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,619 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

