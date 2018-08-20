Nuvectra (NVTR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nuvectra to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvectra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.10. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 77.95% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Nuvectra by 300.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

