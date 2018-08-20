Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $349,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $521,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 255,659 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

