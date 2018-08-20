NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Stake Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 38,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $10,027,724.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,989,646.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $244.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.58.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

